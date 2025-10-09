Crunchyroll’s Biggest Action Anime Confirms Delay to English Dub Release Schedule

One of Crunchyroll’s biggest action anime of the Summer is continuing through to the Fall with more episodes, but unfortunately there is going to be a delay to its English dub release schedule moving forward. It’s been a great season of anime so far as many new shows are making their debut for the Fall 2025 anime schedule. But it’s not only brand new or returning shows that fans will need to keep an eye on for the next few months, but there are many other major franchises that will be continuing through the Fall with more episodes too.

Gachiakuta is sticking around for a second cour of episodes with its debut season, but there’s going to be a change with its English dub releases. While the first cour of episodes through the Summer released English dubs at the same time the Japanese language version of the episodes hit, the official social media account for the Gachiakuta anime has unfortunately revealed that there will now be a delay to its English dub releases heading into the second cour of episodes releasing through the Fall months.

Gachiakuta’s English Dub Schedule Changes With Fall 2025 Episodes

Gachiakuta Part 2 will be kicking off with Episode 14 on Sunday, October 12th, but it has been announced that the English dub will instead be releasing on a two-week delay with the dub for Episode 14 premiering on October 26th. This will also subsequently push back the dub for its future episodes, so you will want to adjust your watching schedule accordingly. As for the second part of the anime’s debut season, many new details have been revealed as to some of the shake ups coming with the second cour of the season teasing a new war between the Givers and the Raiders.

Joining the voice cast with Gachiakuta Part 2 are the likes of Maria Naganawa as Guita, Mutsumi Tamura as Noerde, Hiro Shimono as Fu, and Akio Otsuka as Bundus. Along with the new trailer for the coming episodes (that you can check out in the video above), it’s also been revealed that the new opening theme is titled “LET’S JUST CRASH” as performed by Mori Calliope and the new ending theme is titled “BAN” as performed by karanoah. But we’ll be seeing how it all kicks off in full soon enough with the second wave of episodes.

What to Know for Gachiakuta Part 2

Gachiakuta Part 2 will be kicking off with its next wave of episodes, so it’s the perfect time to catch up with everything that happened in the first half of the season now streaming with Crunchyroll. Fumihiko Suganama is directing the Gachiakuta anime for studio Bones with Hiroshi Seko handling the scripts for the series, Satoshi Ishino handling character designs and serving as chief animation director, and Taku Iwasaki composing the music. And so far, the team has really been shining with all of the episodes we’ve seen in action thus far.

It’s really been standing out with fans thus far as Kei Urana’s original Gachiakuta manga was already a highly requested adaptation. But thankfully the series was able to help meet those very high expectations with what has been shown off thus far. As the second half of this debut kicks off, there’s only going to be action from here on out.

