‘Sword Art Online’ Trailer Teases Big Upcoming Climax

Sword Art Online: Alicization has been steadily building to the climactic battle between Kirito and Administrator in the Underworld, and the latest episode of the series kicked things up to a more intense level as characters died, were seemingly injured beyond repair, and Kirito was forced to stand against the fearsome Administrator alone and without many options.

The series released a new trailer recapping the first half of the Sword Art Online: Alicization to remind fans of just how far Kirito has come throughout the season. It’s preparing fans for the big climax to come and you can check it out below.

Sword Art Online: Alicization is reportedly going to be the longest season of the series to date, and that’s already evident by the series’ first 24 episodes. Episode 24 will mark the finale of the first half of the season, and there’s still quite a bit of content left to cover from the original light novel’s Alicization story. Fans will notice how there are still many threads left in the air, such as Kirito’s real life condition, that will not be wrapped by the end of the battle.

But fans are ready to watch it all go down as Kirito fights the strongest being in the Underworld. If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

