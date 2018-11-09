‘Sword Art Online’ Preview Teases Virtual World Conspiracy

Sword Art Online: Alicization has reached a new level as not only have fans been updated as to Kirito’s life-threatening condition, but the weirdness around his condition has teased a big conspiracy.

Not only did the previous episode reveal that Kirito wasn’t exactly in this new virtual world through easy means, but the preview for next episode teases an even bigger conspiracy at hand.

When Asuna failed to see Kirito in the hospital, she discovered (though some nifty spy work) that Kirito was being held in an odd facility out in the middle of the ocean and potentially hooked up to a Soul Translator, a virtual machine that supposedly moves one’s soul into the virtual world. Kikuoka appeared to be at the center of all this, and now fans will see why.

The Episode 6 preview reveals a whole new side of Kikuoka, as he explains what the situation with Kirito is. The answers to Asuna’s inquiries don’t sound too pleasant either as fans can see that Asuna actually manages to see Kirito at some point. Unfortunately, he seems to be hooked up into the same machine he was testing earlier in the season. Not only this, whatever Kikuoka reveals to Asuna may mean that Kirito is stuck in this new virtual world for an indeterminate amount of time.

With Kirito given such a bad diagnosis, this may be the only way to properly heal him. Then again, by the looks of Kikuoka at the end of the preview, there’s more than likely something else that isn’t being mentioned. Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”