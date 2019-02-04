‘Sword Art Online: Alicization’ Debuts First Toonami Promo

Sword Art Online‘s much anticipated, and well received so by fans so far, third season will soon be making its way to Adult Swim‘s Toonami block and now fans who have yet to see the newest season of the series will be able to watch its English dub in a great way.

Before Sword Art Online: Alicization makes its big premiere on Toonami February 9, fans can get a taste of what’s to come with a slick promo full of Toonami’s slick edits and awesomeness. You can check it out in the video above.

Sword Art Online‘s third season will be making its big Toonami debut on February 9 with a one-hour long premiere from 12:30-1:30AM EST. This will usher in a new schedule shift for Toonami, which will go into effect on February 16. The block will be losing an hour overall, now ending at 4:00AM EST. The new schedule beginning February 16 is as follows:

11:00PM – Dragon Ball Super

11:30PM – Boruto

12:00AM – My Hero Academia

12:30AM – Sword Art Online: Alicization

1:00AM – Megalobox

1:30AM – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

2:00AM – Black Clover

2:30AM – Hunter x Hunter

3:00AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30AM – Attack on Titan

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online yourself, Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu in its original Japanese language release. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”