Sword Art Online: Alicization – War for Underworld Releases Final Cour Promo

As the second half of the third season of Sword Art Online, War of Underworld, moves closer to its finale, the franchise has released a promotional video that hints at the upcoming events of the recent journey of KIrito and Alice. With the conclusion of the brand new digital adventure coming to a close in April of this year 2020, fans are anxious to see how the popular anime inspired by a light novel series decides to put a bow on the recent story arc!

Twitter User Air_News01 shared the first promotional video for the “Final Cours” of Sword Art Online’s War of Underworld arc, which has seen Alice taking the reins of protagonist from Kirito following his coma that has taken him off the board for some time:

The last season of the “Sword Art Online: Alicization -War of Underworld-” TV anime will air in April 2020 pic.twitter.com/8KsBM4kx8Q — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) December 28, 2019

Though news of stories following War of Underworld have yet to be revealed, the popularity of the franchise make it a sure fire bet that we haven’t seen the last of the adventures of Kirito, Asuna, Alice, and the rest of the denizens of the digital world.

War of Underworld is described as such:

“Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice. Six months have passed since the two disciples and an Integrity Knight brought down the pontifex, Administrator. With the fighting over, Alice has been living in her hometown of Rulid Village. Beside her is Kirito, who has not only lost his arm and soul, but also his dear friend. As Alice devotes herself to looking after Kirito, she too has lost the will to fight she once had as a knight.

“Tell me, Kirito… What should I do?” Nevertheless, the time for the final stress test – one which will engulf the entire Underworld with tragedy – draws relentlessly closer. Meanwhile, in the deepest areas of the Dark Territory, the Dark God Vecta has resurrected, as if to have waited for this very moment. Leading an army of dark forces, they begin their invasion into the human empire in hopes of attaining the Priestess of Light.

The human empire force led by the Integrity Knight Bercouli prepares for a war of an unimaginable scale against the army of the Dark Territory. Even then, Alice is nowhere to be seen, nor the two heroes that saved the realm… The curtain rises on the final chapter of the SAO series’ longest and most glorious battle – the Alicization arc.”