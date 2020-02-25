Sword Art Online: Alicization Confirms ‘War of Underworld’ Return Date

If you have been missing Sword Art Online, you can rest assured that you’re not the only one. Over the last couple of months, fans of the anime have been increasingly antsy over its return. Now, it looks like Sword Art Online is ready to bring back its “last season” with a special spring debut.

Recently, Sword Art Online posted an official post on its website confirming the midseason premiere of Alicization. It turns out the second cour of the anime’s War of Underworld arc will debut on April 25 in Japan.

Well, it will barely have debuted on April 25. The show is slated to share the midseason premiere at 11:00 pm local time in Japan, so it will wrap on April 26. The late-night showing will air through several networks such as Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, MBS (at a later time), and more. For fans living outside of Japan, Crunchyroll is poised to simulcast the season as usual, so U.S. audiences can keep up with Kirito’s upcoming adventures.

According to this new report, Sword Art Online will air two specials to catch audiences up with War of Underworld. The first will debut on April 11 before a second digest special for Alicization‘s first cour premieres on April 18.

So far, there are few details known about this new cour, but fans are excited to see where Sword Art Online goes. This midseason premiere is being described as the last season of the anime, but that can always change should the light novel continue adding to itself. For now, fans are treating this debut as if it will be the last, so you can bet all eyes will be on Kirito once April comes along.

Will you be turning into this midseason premiere? How do you want this season of Sword Art Online to finish out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

