Sword Art Online: Alicization Releases New ‘War of Underworld’ Synopsis

The saga of Alice and the world of Sword Art Online continues to move forward, with Kirito still in a coma and the the “War of Underworld” raging on. To prep for the upcoming seventh episode of the second half of the season, the franchise has released a preview for the soon to be released episode, focusing on the knight Renri as his path crosses with that of the comatose “black swordsman”!

Twitter User SAO_Wiki shared the preview from the official Japanese source, giving both a brief description of the episode along with various new images of the upcoming adventure that revisits Kirito in his unfortunate situation following the conclusion of the last half of Alicization:

The description for the seventh episode of the second half of the Sword Art Online: Alicization arc reads as such:

“Aligned knight Renri Synthesis Thuyeven has been assigned to defend the supply team, but he was scared of the first battle and fled. As a result, the goblin who is the army of darkness is allowed to invade even the supply unit tent where Kirito is located.”

As we wait for Kirito to finally wake up, this current story arc has done a great job of showing off the dangers that await our heroes within this digital world.

If you wanted to jump back into the series, you can currently find Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu. War of Underworld is described as such, “Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice. Six months have passed since the two disciples and an Integrity Knight brought down the pontifex, Administrator. With the fighting over, Alice has been living in her hometown of Rulid Village. Beside her is Kirito, who has not only lost his arm and soul, but also his dear friend.

As Alice devotes herself to looking after Kirito, she too has lost the will to fight she once had as a knight. “Tell me, Kirito… What should I do?” Nevertheless, the time for the final stress test – one which will engulf the entire Underworld with tragedy – draws relentlessly closer. Meanwhile, in the deepest areas of the Dark Territory, the Dark God Vecta has resurrected, as if to have waited for this very moment. Leading an army of dark forces, they begin their invasion into the human empire in hopes of attaining the Priestess of Light.