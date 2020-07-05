Sword Art Online Shows Off Leafa and Sinon's Goddess Forms in War of Underworld Trailer

Sword Art Online is getting ready to end the massive Alicization saga in just a matter of days when it premieres as part of the Summer 2020 anime season, and the final trailer for War of Underworld Part 2 shows off Leafa and Sinon's new Goddess forms in action. Before War of Underworld's first half came to an end, it teased that Suguha and Shino would be getting involved with the battle in Underworld following in Asuna's footsteps. With two remaining Goddess users left in the system, the two of them will be taking on Goddess forms like Asuna's too.

While the Japanese users prepare to head over to Underworld in order to help defend the human territory from not only the invading dark territory forces but violent American users, these two other Goddess ranked users will be completely necessary in order to help turn the tide of battle if they are as strong as Asuna's Goddess form is.

But as we saw with Asuna's "Goddess Stacia" power, there are limits as to how much of this power they can use before being forced out of the Underworld. This seems to be the case with the final trailer for War of Underworld's final half as well as no matter how much power they seem to display in the battle, they are soon overwhelmed.

Luckily, this does not seem like it's going to be the end all be all either. Together with Asuna and Alice, Leafa and Sinon will be key figures in helping Kirito's return to action following his coma in the first half of War of Underworld. Much of the struggle in the first half was seeing Alice and the Integrity Knights face off against an overwhelming foe they are not fully prepared for, and Kirito being out of it for so long certainly did not help matters in the slightest.

As it's being treated as not only the end to longest and most intense arc of Sword Art Online to date, but the series as a whole, it's going to be very interesting to see how War of Underworld Part 2 brings it all to an end when it streams on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu starting July 11th! Are you excited to Leafa and Suguha's Goddess forms in action? Which moments are you most excited to see when Sword Art Online returns? How do you feel about the Alicization arc as a whole? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

