‘Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online’ Preview Unites Its Two Fearsome Leads

Sword Art Online‘s spin-off series has done nothing but impress fans two episodes in as they are loving seeing the world of Gun Gale Online through new sets of eyes. It seems like this is going to continue on through the next episode as well.

Main character LLENN and Pitohui first met each other in the previous episode, and it looks like their relationship will be fleshed out further with this preview for Episode 3.

The next episode of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online features LLENN and Pithui bonding some more. This is great because Pitohui gave off such a mysterious vibe that any fleshing out of that character would help put fans at ease. This also comes at a great time for LLENN’s real-life counterpart, Karen.

Fans were introduced to Karen in the previous episode, and they found out she was a young girl who had trouble making friends because of her height. So if LLENN can get closer to Pitohui, it’ll be great for Karen as well because she’ll finally make a friend. But it remains to be seen if this friendship will hold throughout the next few episodes.

For those unfamiliar with the spin-off, the synopsis for Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online is as follows:

“In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent game play. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), soon to be known as the “Pink Devil.”

Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle.”

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online.The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a line of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.

Its first season aired in 2012 and ran for 25 episodes, while its second season, Sword Art Online II, aired in 2014 and ran for 24 episodes. The series currently gearing up for its next big arc in the light novel series, “Unitial Ring,” and the next season of the anime is set to adapt “Alicization.”