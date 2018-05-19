New ‘Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online’ Preview Teases A Mysterious Stranger

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online has made a huge impression with fans as most of them are even starting to prefer how this spin-off series has progressed compared to the original Sword Art Online series.

A lot of this is due to main character LLENN, and her real life counterpart Karen, who’s about to come face to face with a mysterious new stranger in the next episode of the series.

LLENN and her partner, the mysterious M, won the Squad Jam competition at the end of the last episode of the series so now Karen has been walking around with more confidence considering the win and the fact she made a real life friend out of it.

But that confidence will be thrown out of whack when she’s confronted by an intense man. Though fans familiar with the spin-off know the man’s true identity (he already shares a bond with Karen), it will be fun seeing Karen figure it out for herself. Much like how it’s been fun figuring out the other real-life counterparts in the series.

For those unfamiliar with the spin-off, the synopsis for Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online is as follows:

“In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent game play. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), soon to be known as the “Pink Devil.”

Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle.”

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online.The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a line of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.

Its first season aired in 2012 and ran for 25 episodes, while its second season, Sword Art Online II, aired in 2014 and ran for 24 episodes. The series currently gearing up for its next big arc in the light novel series, “Unitial Ring,” and the next season of the anime is set to adapt “Alicization.”