‘Sword Art Online’ Reveals Kirito’s Startling Medical Condition

Sword Art Online: Alicization has been a much different season from the first two because it started off with Kirito taking a nearly fatal blow and going unconscious when injected with poison.

Although he’s been carrying on adventures in a new virtual world, the latest episode reveals that his real world self is in critical condition and may never wake up again.

After he was injected with poison by Johnny Black in the real world, Kirito had been knocked unconscious. The latest episode reveals what happens with he’s taken to the hospital, and unfortunately the results are terrible. While they were able to save his life, and he’s in no immediate danger, his heart had stopped for more than five minutes.

Because of this, they fear his brain may have suffered damage. This could impair his physical and mental capabilities with the lasting damage. The worst case scenario is that he may never regain his consciousness, leaving him in his current coma. The hospital doesn’t know the extent of his condition because he has yet to have an MRI, which means there’s hope yet.

As for how he’s currently in another virtual world, it turns out Kikuoka of the Ministry of Internal Affairs had approached Kirito’s family with a suggestion that he be transferred to a special facility with the proper equipment to help him. But when Asuna heads to that location, Kirito’s not there and no one will tell her where he’s really been taken.

The mystery deepens when Asuna discovers that Kirito had been taken to a secret location in the middle of the ocean where she suspects that they are using the Rath developed Soul Translator on Kirito. Sneaking into this facility at the end of the episode, Asuna (and fans) will soon get more answers as to what’s really going on.

Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”