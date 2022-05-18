New Sword Art Online Event Promises to Drop Big Announcements This Month

✖

Sword Art Online is getting ready to kick off the celebration for its milestone 10th anime anniversary, and is holding a new event where it's promising to drop some big announcements for the future of the anime! The third season of the TV series wrapped up its long Alicization saga some time ago, but the franchise has found new life through feature film adaptations of the Sword Art Online Progressive spin-off series. With the 10th Anniversary for the series kicking into high gear, there might even be more in the works as the franchise teases some of what's to come.

Sword Art Online has announced plans for a special new event where they will not only be celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the franchise, but will have more information about the anime's future. Taking place on May 27th, this new event called "Sword Art Online Anime 5.27 LIVE 》》》NEXT" will be hosted by Kirito voice actor Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and live-streamed in Japan, but there have yet to be any teases of what exactly the franchise will be revealing new information about during the event.

The most likely update we'll get for the future of the anime is on the upcoming Sword Art Online Progressive sequel film, Schezro of a Dark Dusk. This new film was previously announced for a planned Fall release across theaters in Japan, but there have yet to be any concrete details about what or when fans can expect to see in the new project. There's only been a brief teaser trailer released as well, so it's highly likely that we'll either see a new poster or get a new teaser trailer during this event.

It's also possible that we will get to see new information about the future of the TV anime series, but that's very unlikely considering much of the focus is on the film franchise releases as the moment. It's not impossible, and would be a great surprise considering this is an event for the 10th Anniversary, but it might be best to temper expectations about what we could get from the new event.

