Gorgeous Sword Art Online Cosplay Brings Asuna To Life

The relationship between Kirito and Asuna is a unique one in anime to be sure. In Sword Art Online, when these two protagonists met, rather than beating around the bush for the entirety of the series, they fell in love, worked on their relationship and even got married within the virtual world that they now found themselves trapped in. Asuna has always been a powerful character within the world of SAO and one fan took her fondness of her to the next level with this gorgeous cosplay.

Reddit User MikomiHokina presented a version of Asuna from her early appearances in the world of Sword Art Online:

Asuna entered into the virtual world of Sword Art Online via her brother, who had originally bought the game and the virtual reality headset. While he was on a business trip, Asuna Yuuki tried out the game only to realize that she was now trapped in the virtual world and would die in real life if her avatar did the same in the game.

While playing the class of “healer”, Asuna’s tendency to jump into battles with her sword at the ready gave her the moniker, “The Berserk Healer” and the young brawler continues to enter into virtual worlds in the anime series to this day. Sword Art Online may be taking a quick breather in between its seasons, but expect more of the series to drop later this fall.

What do you think of this cosplay of the “Berserk Healer” from Sword Art Online’s first season? Who is your favorite character to be found in this franchise celebrating massively multiplayer online role playing games? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec for ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Bunko line in 2009. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online’s anime adaptation, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series will be returning for the second half of its Alicization season with War of Underworld in October.