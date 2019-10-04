New Sword Art Online Figure Imagines Asuna in Traditional Wedding Attire

With Sword Art Online returning this month with the second half of its third season, sometimes you need to take a look back at what came before, more specifically the event that brought Kirito and Asuna together. The pair of young gamers trapped in a digital world, where dying in the game means dying in real life, decided to get married to one another, setting up a tiny cabin where they were attempting to live out their days in the virtual game world, thinking they would never escape. Now, the Japanese merchandise company Furyu is looking to revisit that time by creating a figurine that shows off what Asuna’s traditional wedding dress may have looked like:

Crunchyroll shared the details on their Official Twitter Account, showing off our first images of the model that gives us an entirely new look at Asuna, the gamer who is usually seen wielding a sword and ready for battle versus a bouquet and ready to walk down the aisle:

There have been numerous pieces of Sword Art Online merchandise, even a life like replica of Kirito’s sword, but this figure manages to take one of the most heartfelt moments of the franchise and allow fans to relive the memory of what took place in the anime’s first season. This figure itself will be released next March and retail for around $160 USD.

If you have yet to catch the latest season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. Sword Art Online: Alicization is officially described as such,

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.”

Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being. As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”