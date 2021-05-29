Sword Art Online Cosplay Takes Aim With Sinon

✖

One awesome Sword Art Online cosplay is really taking aim with Sinon! Kirito has gone through all sorts of adventures since Reki Kawahara's original light novels debuted back in 2002, and the franchise has since exploded into a whole new realm with the debut of its anime adaptation. The first season of the series saw Kirito adventure with his sister Suguha and Asuna Yuuki through two different virtual realms, and the second season pushed Kirito's boundaries even further when he entered a third new game during the Gun Gale Online arc. This also came with a new central heroine as well.

Shino Asada was first introduced to Kirito during the Gun Gale Online battles, and she served as a key figure to help him accomplish his big mission for this arc. Ever since, Sinon has been one of the central figures of the series and even played a huge part at the end of the War of Underworld arc. Now Sinon is taking aim once more through some awesome cosplay honoring her Gun Gale Online look from artist @kri_cos on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❄️東雲 氷❄️ (@kri_cos)

Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld might have brought the anime's current story to an end (with some big teases for the future, however), but it won't be the last we see of the franchise at all. The anime will be moving forward by adapting one of Reki Kawahara's official spin-off releases, Sword Art Online Progressive. This series returns to the Aincrad arc to focus more of Asuna and Kirito's fights through the floors that had been skipped over in the original telling of the story.

Directed by Ayako Kawano for A-1 Pictures, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night will feature returning character designer from the anime series, Kento Toya, Yasuyuki Kai returning as action director, and Yuki Kajiura returning to compose the music for the new feature. It's currently scheduled for a debut in theaters in Japan this Fall, but has yet to nail down a concrete release date as of this writing.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Sinon's role in the greater Sword Art Online franchise? Where does she rank on your list of favorite heroines in the series? Hoping to see more of Sinon in the anime someday? Let us know your thoughts on Sinon and everything Sword Art Online in the comments!