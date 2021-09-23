Sword Art Online Teases New Figure Line of Asuna and Alice

The world of Sword Art Online is about to return thanks to its new feature-length film, Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria Of A Starless Night, which will revisit the events of the first season of the anime franchise wherein Asuna and Kirito attempted to make their way up a dangerous tower fit to bursting with monsters in the digital world. Now, it seems as if the isekai is set to return to the world of Alicization with two new figures that are set to arrive in the near future, bringing Asuna and Alice back to life.

Twitter Outlet PR Times shared a first look at the preliminary designs for both figures of Asuna and Alice, who didn’t quite see eye to eye during the seasons of Alicization where Kirito had been placed into a coma for quite some time but are easily two of the most well known female fighters from the Sword Art Online franchise:

Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night is releasing in Japan on October 30th, and while a North American release has been hinted at, fans of the anime franchise have yet to receive a confirmation as to when this prequel story will hit the West. A new television series for Sword Art Online has yet to be confirmed following the conclusion of War of Underworld, which saw Kirito springing back into action to fight alongside Asuna and Alice.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Kirito, Asuna, and Alice in the digital world, the official description for Sword Art Online reads as such:

“In the near future, a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG) called Sword Art Online has been released where players control their avatars with their bodies using a piece of technology called: Nerve Gear. One day, players discover they cannot log out, as the game creator is holding them captive unless they reach the 100th floor of the game’s tower and defeat the final boss. However, if they die in the game, they die in real life. Their struggle for survival starts now.”

Will you be picking up these Sword Art Online figures when they arrive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of isekais.