‘Sword Art Online’ Shares New ‘Gun Gale Online’ Artwork

Now that the series is five episodes in, fans are really feelling the distinction between Sword Art Online and its spin-off Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online. The spin-off is starting to get a huge fan base all of its own. That’s especially great given the series has just released cute new art.

Released along with new promos for Kageki Revue Starlight and Girls und Panzer, Dengeki G’s Magazine featured a new promo photo for Gun Gale Online that features many real life characters introduced so far like Karen, and her hometown friend Miyu as well as brand new inclusions such as the reveal of “Boss’” human identity:

The next piece of cool art comes from the staff of the series itself. One of the animation directors for Episode 5, which fans believe features some of the best animation in the series yet, celebrated the successful release of the episode with a cute new sketch of Karen and her equally adorable avatar LLENN:

For those unfamiliar with the spin-off, the synopsis for Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online is as follows:

“In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent game play. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), soon to be known as the “Pink Devil.”

Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle.”

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online.The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a line of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.

Its first season aired in 2012 and ran for 25 episodes, while its second season, Sword Art Online II, aired in 2014 and ran for 24 episodes. The series currently gearing up for its next big arc in the light novel series, “Unitial Ring,” and the next season of the anime is set to adapt “Alicization.”