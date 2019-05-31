Sword Art Online Releases New Season 3 Artwork

Sword Art Online is the most popular anime series focused on massively multiplayer online role player games. With its third season currently in hiatus as it continues its episode run, this doesn’t stop the release of blu rays and DVDs for the series itself. New artwork for the sixth volume of SAO has been released online by the official Sword Art Online account, delivering some gorgeous new artwork to fans itching for any new material from the series, returning later this year.

The official SAO account tweeted out the artwork for the sleeve of the sixth blu-ray release of the series, with the SAO Wikia diving further into the release and the artwork featured:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jacket illustration for Alicization BD&DVD volume 6 has been unveiled! Cover art by Suzuki Gou, one of the Alicization anime character designers and chief animation directors. https://t.co/CuO5QFVnMU — SAO Wikia (@sao_wikia) May 29, 2019

The third season of the anime follows the “Alicization arc”, a storyline that sees our main protagonist Kirito joining up with the Rath organization to investigate virtual reality crimes. The season follows Kirito attempting to discover the secrets of a new virtual world called “Underworld” that holds strange inhabitants within, including the character of Alice who is featured in the artwork above.

Will you be picking up this blu-ray for the current season of Sword Art Online? What do you think of the artwork displayed here? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

If you have yet to catch the latest season of Sword Art Online yourself, Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu in its original Japanese release.

The series is described as such: “Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being. As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”