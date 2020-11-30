Sword Art Online: Progressive Will Feature All-new Character Designs

✖

Sword Art Online is one of the first series to popularize the isekai genre, and it has helped convert millions of fans to the sort. Kirito and Asuna have brought the series a long way over the years, and fans agree their recent outing in Sword Art Online: Alicization brought the pair to their peak. Still, there is more of the franchise to come, and it seems the anime's next movie plans to make big changes to its heroes.

Recently, the editor on Sword Art Online shared an update on the anime's next movie that got fans buzzing. It was there Miki Kazuma told fans the movie will introduce new character designs, and they will be drawn by a familiar talent. Sadly, the editor did not say whether the character designs will belong to pre-existing leads or entirely new fighters. So for now, fans will have to wait for more info on Sword Art Online: Progressive.

As for who will do these designs, that honor goes to abec. If you read the Sword Art Online light novels, you will know that abec is the artist who illustrates those books. The anonymous artist likes to keep their privacy, so there is little known about them publicly. But if Kazuma is right, the artist will bring their flair to Sword Art Online: Progressive. This makes perfect sense when you consider that abec is the person who illustrated Sword Art Online: Progressive in print, so fans are glad to welcome them back.

Beyond this update, there is little known about the next Sword Art Online movie. It was announced shortly after the anime's latest season ended, and fans have long requested for an adaptation of this particular light novel. Sword Art Online: Progressive retells the events of season one from Asuna perspective while fleshing out her journey with Kirito through Aincrad. And with abec onboard, fans are certain this flick is going to look as good as they hoped.

What do you think about this Sword Art Online update? Did you expect the project to draft all-new designs? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

