Sword Art Online: Progressive Surfaces with Important Update

Sword Art Online has been off air for a bit now, but fans have not let the isekai series out of their sight. The anime's third season was a hit during its tenure, and fans are eager to see what Sword Art Online has in store for its next project. And according to a recent update, it seems things are going very well for the anime's next film as it works its way through production.

Not long ago, a well-known insider on Twitter shared the news with fans. The user RanobeSugoi surprised followers with an update on Sword Art Online: Progressive and their report suggests the movie has finished recording dialogue overseas.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

"Apparently, "Sword Art Online: Progressive" anime film has finished its Dubbing," RanobeSugoi writes.

As you can imagine, fans were quick to comment on the news as this dubbing was finished quickly. It wasn't long ago that the movie was announced, so it seems the project was in the works for some time behind the scenes. This means production could be streamlined for the cast, and recording has been completed in Japan for the film.

For fans curious about what this film will cover, Sword Art Online: Progressive adapts the light novels that retell the Aincrad arc from Asuna's point of view. The series shakes up the pacing of the arc while filling in gaps about the team's travels from floor to floor. This content is overlooked in the first season of Sword Art Online, but this upcoming film promises to answers those burning questions upon its release.

