Check Out This Sweet ‘Sword Art Online’ Snow Sculpture

What’s better than an anime ice sculpture? Why, an anime snow sculpture! The official Sword Art Online Twitter account recently shared a snow sculpture promoting the anime’s most recent arc, and it is certainly something to behold.

As for why the official Sword Art Online account would share a photo of a snow sculpture someone presumably spent a lot of time and money to build, there’s an easy explanation, actually: the 70th Sapporo Snow Festival is currently going on in Japan and continues until February 11th.

You can check out the snow sculpture in the official tweet below:

If not already obvious, the snow sculpture promotes the franchise while featuring the giant likenesses of Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice. Given that the show is currently going through the “Alicization” arc in the anime, the specific characters chosen here make total given. According to a rough translation of the tweet, the sculpture took about a month to build.

Sword Art Online: Alicization, the most recent anime adaptation, can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is officially described as such:

“‘Where… am I…?’ Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. ‘My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.’ Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

“As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”