Sword Art Online Shares Slick New Asuna, Alice Poster

Sword Art Online is currently in the midst of its largest undertaking yet, Alicization, and the most recent arc of the series’ third season brought a war to the Underworld. But as we currently wait to see how it all shakes out when the series returns with new episodes later this year, one thing that’s going to keep us all going is our love for fan favorites Asuna and Alice. Alice was introduced as the key figure for the third season of the series, and over its time has become one of the major standouts alongside long time mainstays like Asuna.

The two of them might have clashed when they first met in Underworld, but Alice and Asuna are now on the same side as a more powerful enemy has now put Alice in danger. We won’t see what their teamwork looks like in motion for a few more months, but at least we can get an idea of what this will look like with this poster shared in recent Dengeki G’s magazine (as shared by @Spytrue on Twitter).

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld new poster. pic.twitter.com/7BVV33sHEH — (S)こうはい #DAI (@Spytrue) January 11, 2020

If you wanted to jump into the original Japanese language release of the series, you can currently find Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu. War of Underworld will be making its grand return in April for its explosive finale, and this final cour of the series will mark the end of not only the War of Underworld but the entire Alicization story.

As for when the series left off, Alice was taken hostage by Dark Emperor Vecta. Vecta is one of the humans who has logged into Underworld with a super powerful account, and he has been chasing the “Priestess of Light” in the hopes that Alice will somehow make him view human life and death differently. But with Alice in trouble, things are about to get much more severe.

The War of Underworld arc will soon be making its English dub debut on Toonami, and soon even more fans will see why this has been one of the best received seasons of the series since the very first one! But what are your thoughts on War of Underworld so far? Are you rooting for Alice and Asuna? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!