Netflix Will Stream One of The Biggest Anime Movies of 2025

2025 has been one of the biggest years for anime movies in recent memory. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle became the biggest anime movie of all time, raking in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. While far behind the Hashira, Denji and his fellow devil hunters saw some solid returns thanks to the release of Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc. While both these films are surely destined to stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix is still very much a part of the anime wars. In a major announcement, the streaming service has confirmed that Netflix will stream one of 2025’s biggest anime films, which does not feature demon fighting.

100 Meters might not have supernatural elements, but this didn’t stop the sports film from becoming one of the most critically acclaimed anime movies of 2025. Releasing in Japan in September earlier this fall, the film is based on a Kodansha manga that follows the story of protagonist Togashi as he attempts to stay on top in the track world. The movie will arrive on Netflix this month on December 31st, and here’s how the streaming service describes the release: “A lifetime of training, and only 100 meters to make it count. From the creator of Orb: On the Movements of the Earth comes a story of passion, madness, and the pursuit of victory. 100 METERS will stream exclusively on Netflix from December 31!”

100 Meters Returns

Rock n Roll Mountain

While 100 Meters did hit theaters in North America this past October, it was only for a limited release, meaning that there might be more than a few anime fans who didn’t experience the movie on the big screen. To date, the film sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, achieving a goal that many movies, anime, or otherwise, are seldom able to hit. Released by GKIDS, the company released an official description of the movie based on the manga that arrived in 2018 and ended the following year.

“100 METERS follows Togashi, a track star who is born to run. As a kid, he is naturally gifted and wins every 100-meter race without effort. But in sixth grade, he meets Komiya, a transfer student who is full of determination but lacks technique. In teaching him, Togashi gives Komiya a new purpose: to win no matter what. Years pass by, and Togashi and Komiya meet again as rivals on the track and reveal their true selves.”

Sports anime has become a significant player in the medium’s landscape in recent years, with franchises like Slam Dunk, Haikyu, Blue Lock, and others garnering serious attention worldwide. While many of these stories could definitely happen in the “real world,” the anime action brought to each tale has worked well to sell them to new audiences. 100 Meters wasn’t a financial success in the same vein as Chainsaw Man and Demon Slayer this year, but the sports anime remains an anime classic all the same.

