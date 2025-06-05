Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto Finale Gives Shredder A Sasuke Upgrade

After four issues, the comic book crossover that many never saw coming is finally taking a bow. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto has ended its mini-series in glorious fashion as the four-issue comic pulled out all the stops. Bringing together the strongest of the Hidden Leaf Village and New York’s subterranean protectors, a worthy threat was needed to show off all their skills. While Shredder alone has given Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michaelangelo a hard time for decades, the final issue gives us a new take on the classic villain that is reminiscent of Sasuke’s past look while under Orochimaru’s thrall.

Warning. if you have yet to read Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto #4, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. While the Shredder doesn’t find himself taking on the curse mark that was laid upon Sasuke years back, the Foot Clan leader does sport a look that is beyond similar. Downing a serious amount of mutagen in this new universe, Shredder not only sports a far scarier look but also has “hand wings” that looks as though they were ripped right from the Uchiha’s back. Even with this wild new transformation, both the Heroes in a Half-Shell and Konoha’s Team 7 found themselves up to the task. You can check out Shredder’s new form below.

idw & Shueisha

How Does The Crossover End?

Thanks to creating a brand new attack with the TMNT, Naruto and company are able to not only defeat this new Shredder, but effectively atomize him in the process. Unfortunately, Kakashi puts a damper on their celebration as the Team 7 teacher can still sense Shredder’s chakra, meaning it’s possible that he will heal from even this. Promising to be ready for the villain’s possible return, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles celebrate the only way they know how, by introducing Naruto and friends to pizza for the first time.

The crossover between these two franchises was one that many didn’t see coming, and while the mini-series is now over, it leaves the door open for Naruto to potentially cross over with other North American comic book characters. In the past, we’ve seen Marvel heroes meet characters from the worlds of Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia, so stranger things have happened. A sequel series hasn’t been revealed but the sky is the limit when it comes to anime crossovers.

Naruto’s Future

While Team 7 doesn’t have a sequel crossover with the TMNT planned for the future, things are moving forward for the Hidden Leaf Village all the same. Studio Pierrot has confirmed that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will return with new anime episodes, as Boruto: Two Blue Vortex continues with new manga chapters.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to anime crossovers? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Naruto and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.