Terminator Zero Drops Explosive New Poster

Terminator Zero is on the horizon, and it will give the action-packed franchise its anime debut. Thanks to Netflix and Production I.G., the upcoming series will expand what we know about the Terminator Universe, and fans are eager to see how the show holds up. Now, Terminator Zero is hyping its August launch with a new poster, and it teases what the anime has in store for fans.

As you can see below, the new poster comes straight from Netflix, and it is nothing short of explosive. The key visual focuses on a couple out of frame holding hands, but there is nothing romantic about the close up. With a fire blazing in the background, the poster shows a human holding hands with a robotic skeleton, so it seems Terminator Zero is destined for some type of tragedy.

If you are not up to date on the Terminator comeback, don’t sweat it. Terminator Zero is based in the film universe created by James Cameron, but showrunner Mattison Tomlin did not make any sort of sequel. Terminator Zero will shift focus from the Connors and instead tell the story of Malcolm Lee, a scientist who is close to creating an AI that can compete with Skynet. When the Terminator is sent into the past to off Lee, a soldier named Eiko appears to keep the scientist safe, and the race to defeat Skynet rushes forward from there.

With eight episodes to its name, Terminator Zero seems to be an ambitious take on the Terminator Universe. Lucky fans at Anime Expo this week will get a chance to scope out the show ahead of its August premiere. Netflix has confirmed it will drop a sneak-peek of Terminator Zero at the convention, and then the countdown to its August premiere will kickstart.

Want to know more about Terminator Zero? You can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

“In Japan, Malcom Lee has been developing another AI system that is intended to compete with Skynet. As Judgment Day approaches in 1997, Lee finds himself and his three children pursued by an unknown robot assassin, and a mysterious soldier from the year 2022 has been sent to protect him.”

