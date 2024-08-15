Terminator Zero Posts Sneak-Peek Ahead of Premiere

More established franchises are taking the chance to dive into the anime world, with recent examples including the likes of Suicide Squad and Star Wars. Later this summer, Skynet will be exploring the anime medium as Netflix is working with Production I.G. in creating Terminator Zero. Rather than focusing on the Conner family this time around, the anime adaptation will explore a new part of the post-apocalyptic future and the past that helped harken it. Now, before its release, Terminator Zero has dropped a new “sneak peek” to give fans a closer look at the series.

Production I.G. has had quite a year in the anime world. On top of the upcoming Netflix collaboration, the production house has also worked on Haikyu’s latest film, Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle, the first season of Kaiju No. 8, and Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin. During the latest San Diego Comic-Con, I.G. confirmed that it was working with Keanu Reeves and Netflix to create an anime adaptation of the popular comic series BRZRKR. With I.G. also working on the final film of the Haikyu series, which remains untitled as of the writing of this article, the studio has its hands full.

Skynet’s Anime Arrival is Imminent

While this new series is introducing many new concepts to the Terminator franchise, it’s also revisiting some tried and true elements that helped kick off the Skynet universe. Much like the standard T-100 machines that have plagued, and sometimes aided, humanity, the upcoming anime will be bringing back the time traveling technology that gave humanity a chance at taking down the machines.

If you want to learn more about Terminator Zero, here’s how Netflix describes the Production I.G. series that will land on August 29th, “2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and the past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.”

