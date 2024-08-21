That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Editor on Why the Isekai Is So Popular

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the most popular Isekai anime series running today, and the editor behind the original light novels opened up about why that is. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime started out as a series of light novels written by Fuze and illustrated by Mitz-Vah in 2013, and made its official anime adaptation debut back in 2018. The anime was such a success that it quickly led to three full seasons of the TV anime, OVA specials, a spinoff anime series, and even a feature film release in the years since its initial debut.

It’s quickly become one of the biggest Isekai franchises, and it’s likely due to the scale of its production according to one of the minds behind it all. Editor behind the original light novels, Riichiro Umetsu, spoke to ComicBook during Anime Expo 2024 earlier this Summer and explained that the popularity for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’s anime release is due to how the emotional sway of the story has been expanded upon in the anime for new and old viewers alike thanks to how it comes alive from the original.

Why Reincarnated as a Slime is So Popular

“Firstly, going from an anime to a manga adds in movement and voices as well as sound effects and music,” Umetsu began. “This means on the emotional side of things, what you feel from watching along is a lot robust than reading. At first, the story started with just words in the novel and then you added the art in the manga. Now, with anime,you add sound and more. The story may still be familiar, but there is a bigger emotional sway as you watch it on screen. I feel that is why That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime resonates a lot with viewers.” You can now catch up with all three seasons, OVA specials, and movie now streaming with Crunchyroll to see more of what Umetsu is talking about.

As for what to expect from the new season, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is teased as such, “Rimuru has officially become a Demon Lord after defeating Clayman. Following Walpurgis, the Demon Lords’ banquet, Rimuru’s domain is expanded to include the entire Great Forest of Jura. Anticipating a flood of representatives from all races showing up to pay their respects, Rimuru decides to throw a festival to commemorate the opening of Tempest, using it as an opportunity to gain new citizens and present Demon Lord Rimuru to the world.”