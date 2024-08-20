That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Staff Unpacks the Goal of Season 3

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has been working through the second half of its third season this Summer, and the producer behind it all revealed the anime team’s goal for the newest season. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has exploded in popularity ever since the Isekai anime first made its debut several years ago, and has thus gone on to not only air three full seasons of the TV anime, but a feature film, multiple OVA specials, and a full spinoff anime series as well. It’s not showing any signs of ever slowing down any time soon as a result.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 has been working through a huge new arc as Rimuru Tempest has been setting up for his full debut as a Demon Lord, and that likely means the demand on the anime team has increased as a result of just how big the scale has gotten with each new season with the number of characters and stories to juggle. Speaking to ComicBook during Anime Expo 2024 earlier this Summer, producer Shinichiro Narita revealed that the main goal for the third season was that new fans will still be able to jump into the anime regardless of how much has happened.

Reincarnated as a Slime’s New Goal for Season 3

“The series thus far has received love from many fans, and we did feel it on the production side of things,” Narita began. “We want to keep the parts of the series that everyone loves unchanged and even expound on it so that fans can love it even more. But, at the same time, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime wants people who are starting with season threeto not feel alienated. We want anyone to be able to have fun with this anime on its own, and then it can be a bridge to get into the show as a whole.”

You can now catch up with all three seasons, OVA specials, and movie now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the new season, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is teased as such, “Rimuru has officially become a Demon Lord after defeating Clayman. Following Walpurgis, the Demon Lords’ banquet, Rimuru’s domain is expanded to include the entire Great Forest of Jura. Anticipating a flood of representatives from all races showing up to pay their respects, Rimuru decides to throw a festival to commemorate the opening of Tempest, using it as an opportunity to gain new citizens and present Demon Lord Rimuru to the world.”