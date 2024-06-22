That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Shares New Opening, Ending

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has kicked off the second half of its third season, and with it has released a new opening and ending theme sequence to celebrate! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the many anime franchises continuing through the Summer 2024 anime schedule with new episodes, and that means we're about to see much more of the now in progress third season. This will be a new arc where Rimuru is preparing to expand Tempest on a much grander scale than ever before, and that's teased with the new opening for sure.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 has kicked off a new arc with the second half of its episodes, and the newest episode revealed the new opening and ending themes to go along with it. The new opening theme is titled "Renacer Serenade" as performed by Momoiro Clover Z, and you can check it out in the video above. As for the new ending theme, it's titled "Miracle Soup" as performed by MindaRyn, and you can check it out in the video below.

How to Catch Up With Tensura Season 3

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 will be introducing new additions to the cast with this next arc (some of which are previewed in the new opening) including the likes of Hisako Kanemoto as Elmesia, Moe Kahara as Momiji, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Masayuki. With the third season of the anime previously confirmed to run for 26 episodes in total, and Episode 13 (including the preview recap episode) kicking off the second half, we'll see the new episodes through the Summer 2024 anime schedule.

You can now catch up with all three seasons, OVA specials, and movie now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the new season, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is teased as such, "Rimuru has officially become a Demon Lord after defeating Clayman. Following Walpurgis, the Demon Lords' banquet, Rimuru's domain is expanded to include the entire Great Forest of Jura. Anticipating a flood of representatives from all races showing up to pay their respects, Rimuru decides to throw a festival to commemorate the opening of Tempest, using it as an opportunity to gain new citizens and present Demon Lord Rimuru to the world."