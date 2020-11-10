That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Reveals Season 2 Cast Additions

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is getting ready to launch its next season next year, and has revealed new cast additions coming in the new episodes. Originally scheduled to debut this October before being delayed until January 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the second season of the series will be introducing fans to a huge new roster of characters as Rimuru finds that his growing country will soon be facing more problems. Essentially making a huge target for the people in Tempest, Season 2's going to have a lot going on.

This is evident by all of the new characters showing up in the first real trailer for the second season, and The Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime confirmed, on their official website, who will be providing the voices for these new characters as well. Joining the returning cast in the second season are the likes of Manami Numakura as Hinata Sakaguchi, Chiaki Kobayashi as Shogo Taguchi, Sho Nogami as Kyoya Tachibana, Hiyori Kono as Kirara Mizutani, Ai Kakuma as Albis, Yo Taichi as Suphia, Satoshi Hino as Grucius, and Atsumi Tanezaki as Mjurran.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime also confirmed that the opening theme will be titled "Storyteller" as performed by TRUE, and the ending theme for the second season will be performed by STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION. Premiering in Japan on January 12th, Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the new season alongside its release for fans in the United States, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East. Funimation will also be offering a SimulDub release at a later date.

The second season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will be broken up into two different parts. The first cour will be premiering in January as part of the Winter 2021 anime season, and following a break in the Spring, the second half of Season 2 will be making its debut in July 2021 as part of the next Summer season.

