That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Star Reveals Challenges of Voicing Rimuru

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime may be a mouthful of a title, but it manages to accurately and hilariously lay out the premise of this strange anime franchise. With the main character Mikami finding himself in the strange position of becoming a monster in a dungeon, his “after life” is promising a much more exciting yet dangerous environment. One of the other main characters aside from Mikami the great demon lord, Rimuru Tempest, who is voiced by Miho Okasaki. Recently, we had the opportunity to speak with Miho about the challenges of bringing this character to life!

We asked Okasaki about the challenge of balancing Tempest’s attributes, with the demon lord acting both humble, yet powerful at the same time. Miho had this to say:

“I’m a pacifist myself, so the mentality of Rimuru is similar to my own. He’s powerful but doesn’t try to dominate the world, he tries to build community. It’s a very intelligent way of being and it’s something I myself can relate to. Certainly there was a challenge because he’s powerful but not proactive about fighting. Portraying the balance and imbalance between being powerful but also lazy was a challenge.”

Luckily, we won’t have to wait that long for Miho to return to her role of demon lord as That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime has been renewed for a second season which will be premiering next year in 2020, revisiting the characters in this strange, magical world.

Are you a fan of this strange anime franchise? What do you think of Miho’s take on the character of Rimuru Tempest? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and slime!

For those unfamiliar with this title, Slime is based off a popular light novel series by author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah. The book was published between 2013 and 2016 before a manga adaptation was ordered by Kodansha that is on-going. Slime follows the life of Satoru Mikami, a 37-year-old office worker down on is luck. After being killed during a mugging gone wrong, Mikami wakes up reincarnated in a new world as a slime monster who can devour others. This new life gives Mikami the chance to make something of himself, and he embarks on a journey to help a friend finally free themselves and makes new friends along the way.