The Apothecary Diaries Artist Accused of Tax Evasion

The Apothecary Diaries has proven to be one of anime's most recent hits. Thanks to its TV adaptation, The Apothecary Diaries is now on everyone's radar, and its manga is soaring in sales as such. So of course, fans did a double take today when reports confirmed artist Nekokurage was suspected of committing tax evasion.

The update went live as paperwork from the Fukuoka Regional Tax Bureau surfaced. It was there fans learned Nekokurage is being looked at for tax evasion. Not long after the report surfaced, the artist addressed fans, and they revealed the issue was being resolved.

According to Nekokurage, they are very sorry for the ignorance that prompted this tax investigation. They were unaware of certain tax codes that are revenant to their work. Now, Nekokurage is working with an accountant to sort out their taxes. In their note, the artist says the inconvenience is most definitely a personal failing; It has nothing to do with The Apothecary Diaries, and fans should not conflate the investigation with the series.

As you can imagine, fans of The Apothecary Diaries were surprised by this update, but it seems Nekokurage has the situation under control. Taxes are difficult for even the most simple filings. You can imagine how complex things get for artists who take commissions and contracts. Hopefully, the tax issue gets sorted soon, and Nekokurage can get back to the drawing board with no worries.

If you are not familiar with The Apothecary Diaries, it is easy to check out. The hit anime wrapped season one a few weeks back, so you can find it streaming now on Crunchyroll. So for more info on the anime, you can read the official synopsis of Nekokurage below:

"Maomao, a young woman trained in the art of herbal medicine, is forced to work as a lowly servant in the inner palace. Though she yearns for life outside its perfumed halls, she isn't long for a life of drudgery! Using her wits to break a "curse" afflicting the imperial heirs, Maomao attracts the attentions of the handsome eunuch Jinshi and is promoted to attendant food taster. But Jinshi has other plans for the erstwhile apothecary, and soon Maomao is back to brewing potions and...solving mysteries?!"

What do you think about this manga confession? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!