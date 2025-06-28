The Apothecary Diaries Has a Huge Surprise For Fans Before Season 2 Finale

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 is drawing near its conclusion as Jinshi and Maomao reunite after the latter’s kidnapping. Jinshi accepts his real identity as Ka Zuigetsu and leads the battle against one of the most powerful clans in the empire. He easily takes over the stronghold without realizing he had some help from Shisui, Shenmei’s daughter. Jinshi and Maomao also reunite after a long time, but the genius apothecary is hiding another secret. Ideally, if a clan head has rebelled against the crown, the entire clan will be executed. However, Shisui isn’t going to sit by and let the innocent children pay for the crimes of their elders.

The battle is all but over, and Jinshi and Maomao can finally return to the capital once the Clan Head and his wife are arrested or killed. The second season finale will wrap up the events in the fourth volume of the light novel. Season 2 Episode 23 was released on June 27th, 2025, and the finale is scheduled for July 4th, 2025, if there aren’t any last-minute delays, which is highly unlikely. Season 2 Episode 23 returns after a one-week hiatus, and to our surprise, the anime will release a special music video.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Releases a New Music Video

The second opening of the anime’s Season 2, “Monologue,” is performed by Omoinotake, the Japanese band behind quite a few famous theme songs, such as My Hero Academia Season 7 ending and Blue Period opening themes. The new musical video of “Monologue” focuses on Maomao and her friendship with Shiusi and Xiaolan. The second season puts quite a lot of emphasis on the trio, especially Shisui, who is recently introduced.

The anime reveals later on that Shisui’s real identity is Concubine Loulan, and the daughter of the Shi Clan Head. The revelation was especially surprising considering she barely had any presence in the first season. However, she was only pretending to be quiet when her real self wasn’t that different from an ordinary girl, who Shisui’s selflessness and friendship with Maomao have been greatly appreciated among fans, and it’s clear the anime is giving her the attention she deserves.

The new musical video features the same song and recollects moments from the first and second seasons. The initial scenes focus on Jinshi and Maomao before shifting its focus to the girls. We also get quite a lot of Shuisui scenes and her sacrifices. The official X handle of Omoinotake also shares a YouTube link, which started playing the anime after the Japanese broadcast of Season 2 Episode 23. The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 finale is scheduled for July 4th, 2025.

