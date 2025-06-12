The Apothecary Diaries & Re:Zero Creators Team Up for New Anime Project

A new and exciting project is underway, bringing in distinguished and veteran writers and illustrators to bless fans with original content that is both engaging and short. There are some big names involved in the project with wildly different writing and drawing styles, so it will be exciting to see the variety of creativity and storytelling that will be on display. Only about a month left until the episodes start airing, and there is a lot to look forward to from the plot details of the episodes.

As confirmed by Oricon, a short anime project titled “Light Novel Anime” has been confirmed, and it will start airing on July 12, 2025, on TV Asahi and other networks. Each episode will five minutes long, and thus far, there have been 4 episodes confirmed, with each written by a different author of a light novel. With a new episode released every week for 4 weeks straight, the creators of Apothecary Diaries and Re:Zero – Starting Life in a Different World will be among the headliners, and with accomplished artists making the character designs for the episodes, this exciting project will be something truly fun.

The Best Light Novel Creators Come Together For A Surprise Project

Femme Fatale Training Plan, by Natsu Hyuuga (The Apothecary Diaries), with the script by Ougyo Kawagishi and designed by Kamoku Okeno, follows a determined, chubby teen girl seeking revenge on her cousin’s ex. She aims to become a seductive femme fatale, battling weight and heartbreak with humor, resilience, and Hyuuga’s signature emotional storytelling. The Detective Is Already Dead‘s creator, Nigojuu, will write and handle the script of Heartbreak Time Leap, which is about a high school boy who keeps time-leaping to reverse a painful rejection. As he unravels emotional truths and surprising twists, he learns why he keeps getting the same result despite thinking she would accept his love. tanu will be the lead character designer for this story.

Jack the Reaper, by Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-) with the script by Usagi Usaki and character design by Minori Chigusa, will be a mouse and rat thriller between a detective plagued by amnesia and a cunning serial killer, with the plot centering around the concept of “loop of death”. The final episode, I Was Reincarnated as Marie Antoinette, So I’m Doing Everything I Can to Avoid the Guillotine, by Shoko Amano (Welcome to the Fortune-Telling Shop Onmyoya), is a lighthearted fantasy where a high school girl, reborn as Marie Antoinette, tries to escape execution by forming Versailles’ first idol group using her otaku knowledge.

As you can see, all these short stories sound very interesting and captivating. Each day for the next ten days, parts of Femme Fatale Training Plan and Heartbreak Time Leap will be posted on YouTube, and the first two parts of Heartbreak Time Leap are already out. The full information regarding each episode and who will be working on it is available on the official website of Light-novel Anime Project.