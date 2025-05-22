The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Set to Introduce It’s Biggest Villain So Far

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 brings back Suirei, the series’ most mysterious character, responsible for several crimes that happened in the first season. Before she could get captured, Suirei pretended to drink poison and escaped the Inner Court after faking her death. In reality, she used a resurrection drug that puts her in a near-death situation. Maomao realized it was too late because she didn’t even know that something like that existed. In the second season, we find out that the new eunuch that the servant girls were gushing over was in fact Suirei. She was hiding there, using a new identity, to make her move.

For reasons unknown, Suiren takes Maomao with her to a little village while threatening Suirei, a servant girl. The series soon reveals that not only is Suirei pretending to be a servant girl, but she’s also in cahoots with Suiren. They call each other sisters while doing shady things to cause chaos in the royal family. While all this is happening, Jinshi notices the disappearance of Concubine Loulan, one of the four highest-ranking Concubines. The story is about to take a major turn as Season 2 is in its final phase. Last week, the anime was on hiatus, broadcasting a special episode with the voice actors instead of airing a new episode. Season 2 Episode 19 will be released on May 23rd, and the official website has just confirmed this villain’s debut and announced the voice actor.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 19 Will Debut Shenmei

According to the official website, Rica Fukami will be the voice behind Shenmei, the series’ major antagonist. Rica is a veteran actress, having played the roles of Minako Aiko in Sailor Moon and Myung Fang Lone from the Macross series, among many others. The website also describes her as a “cold-hearted woman with an unusual aura.” We first saw a glimpse of her in the second opening of Season 2 as she’s facing the other side while Loulan and Shishou are placed on opposite sides. This confirms that Shenmei is related to the father and daughter, likely being Loulan’s mother, considering their similar hair color. Shenmei has a major role to play in Volume 4 of the series, and light novel fans are already aware of her cruel nature.

She is going to be the biggest antagonist in the story so far. Considering the preview clip, Season 2 Episode 19 will focus on Maomao, who is still in the village where a festival is being held. While Jinshi grows more desperate than ever to find her, the reason behind Suiren and Suirei’s actions remains unknown. Even so, the pair of sisters doesn’t appear to be evil, considering how they have never once tried to hurt her.

