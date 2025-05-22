The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Drops New Look Before Anime’s Return

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 gets more intense, with several mysteries unraveled, and Maomao again finds herself in trouble. In the latest episodes, Suiren, a mysterious character who was behind several crimes in the Royal Palace, makes her appearance again, only to kidnap Maomao. The Inner Court, especially Jinshi, is in a frenzy looking for her with whatever clues they can find. Although Maomao left behind a hint, there are still various unanswered questions about her disappearance. Suiren had an ally in the Inner Palace all along, her sister Suirei, a servant girl who was never registered to work in the Inner Court.

The sisters’ past and true motives remain unknown even now, as they take Maomao to a quiet little village hidden in the kingdom. The anime is in a crucial phase right now, but it went on a one-week hiatus after releasing Season 2 Episode 18. Instead of broadcasting Season 2 Episode 19, the TV network aired a special episode featuring the voice actors of Jinshi, Gaoshun, and Basen. The anime is set to return on May 23rd, focusing on Maomao’s situation after being forced to leave the Inner Court. Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee that she will be able to reunite with Jinshi and the others. As the anime prepares for its return, the official website shared a new visual for another project.

The Apothecary Diaries’ Official Website Promotes Its Neko Neko Day With a New Visual

The visual features Maomao, Xiaolan, and Suirei, the three servant girls from the Inner Court. Suirei appeared out of nowhere one day and immediately got close to the two of them. According to the official website, “On the 22nd of every month, ‘Neko Neko Day,’ we release a visual of ‘Traveling through the Seasons with Neko Neko and Jinshi,’ depicting seasonal plants and characters!”

The theme was cherry blossoms last month, featuring Maomao and Jinshi enjoying the blooming flowers. This time, the theme is wisteria, a flower that blooms in late spring. The girls are sitting under the shade of the flowers as Maomao is smiling while listening to Suiren’s story while Xialoan is munching on dumplings while the petals fall down.

The second season will continue Jinshi’s search for Maomao in Episode 19. According to the preview, the episode will focus on Maomao, unlike Episode 18, where we barely got a glimpse of her. The village is holding a festival, and Maomao is also attending it while wearing a fox mask. She’s safe and sound for now and is being treated well. However, the series still hasn’t revealed what Suirei wants from her.

Additionally, we might see more from the envoy sisters who appeared earlier in the season and demanded to see the Moon Fairy. They are strolling around the village while blending with the crowd. Not only that, the upcoming episode will also introduce a new character, who will play a crucial role in the story.

