The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Confirms Yet Another Delay

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 is heading towards its finale after unveiling a major antagonist in the recent episode. Maomao is forced to leave the Inner Court and travel to a village far from the capital with Suirei and Shusui. It’s been several days since she went missing, but Jinshi still has no clue where to find her. Luckily, she’s being treated fairly well in the village, which suggests that the sisters didn’t have evil motives towards “kidnapping” Maomao. However, Shenmei’s appearance shakes everything up, as the young apothecary finds herself in danger yet again. The series will reveal more about this menacing woman in Season 2 Episode 20, set to release on May 30th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just like the first season, Season 2 is scheduled for 24 episodes, and it will wrap up its ongoing season in July 2025. The anime season is divided into two cours, but doesn’t have a single break between them. However, now that the story is in a crucial phase, the series has announced its second hiatus. The anime delayed Season 2 Episode 19 this month, which introduced Shenmei, a high-ranking noble lady. According to the official X account of the anime, Season 2 Episode 23, which was scheduled to release on June 20th, will broadcast a special program instead.

The Apothecary Diaries Delays Season 2 Episode 23

The official account shares, “Just before the climax, ABEMA special program to be broadcast! Let’s look back on the story together as it reaches its climax.” The news was also shared on the official X account of ABEMA, the broadcast channel of the series. The special program will include the voice actors of Maomao (Aoi Yuki), Jinshi (Takeo Ōtsuka), Shisui (Asami Seto), and Suirei (Kaori Nazuka). The voice actors will be looking back at everything that has happened in the season so far and share their personal experiences.

TOHO

Unlike most anime series these days, which release 12-13 episodes per season, The Apothecary Diaries still follows double consecutive cour seasons. The schedule will remain the same for the other episodes, where we will learn more about this new villain and the reason behind the sisters’ actions so far. If the finale isn’t delayed either, Season 2 will conclude on July 4th, barring any special airdate changes to prevent issues with the upcoming summer season. The story is planning to unravel more mysteries, including the true identity of the runaway Concubine Loulan.

She went missing around the same time as Maomao, and no one is able to track her at all. Not only that, but she had the entire escape planned from the beginning since her heavy makeup and fashionable outfits weren’t just her hobby. She would not only dress herself up but also her maids after carefully picking them to have similar features to her. Her escape would’ve remained a secret if Jinshi hadn’t quickly caught on that a maid was impersonating her.

H/T: The official X account of The Apothecary Diaries