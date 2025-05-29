The Apothecary Diaries Fans Aren’t Ready for the Biggest Plot Twists in Season 2

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 is currently in its final phase, and the story has never been more intense. The entire season has been a rocky ride, with several mysteries unraveling and the growing intimacy between the series’ lead duo, Maomao and Jinshi. However, now that the second season is in its final phase, the plot twists are dropping one after another. Suirei is a crucial character in the series, who orchestrated every minor incident in the first season, which all led to an assassination attempt on the Crown Prince. Her plan would’ve worked if Maomao hadn’t figured everything out at the very last minute.

Suirei escapes the palace after taking a resurrection drug that puts her in a near-death state. Unexpectedly, her job wasn’t done, and she returned in the second season, only to take Maomao away with her. Shisui also goes with them while being threatened by Suirei. The anime later reveals that both are sisters and have been working together for a long time. The anime has yet to reveal their goal and the reason they took Maomao with them. However, we are getting one step closer to the truth with Shenmei’s arrival, a major antagonist in the series.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 20 Will Be the Most Shocking One So Far

Apart from Maomao, Concubine Loulan, who replaced Concubine Ah-Duo, the previous Pure Consort, disappeared as well. Loulan was always fashionable and would always dress up in varying attire. Even the maids in her pavilion would all wear the same makeup and eye-catching uniforms. Not to mention, they all had similar facial features, so it would be difficult to determine who’s who.

However, it was all a clever ploy to hide the fact that she was using her maids to impersonate her most of the time, even while serving the emperor. Jinshi, who excels in remembering people’s faces, saw through the disguise and found out that a high-ranking Concubine had committed treason by betraying the emperor. The upcoming episode will be released on May 30th, will finally unveil the true identity of Concubine Loulan, and it’s someone we are familiar with.

Additionally, the preview shows a glimpse of Jinshi and Lakan, which will be a major turning point in the story. The anime hasn’t specifically confirmed that Lakan knows Jinshi’s true identity, but considering what happened during the ceremony in Season 1 Episode 19, it wouldn’t be difficult for someone of his intellect to put two and two together. Of course, with his daughter missing for several days, Lakan is extremely desperate to do anything he can to save her.

Not only that, but Shenmei’s appearance spices things up, and she could have a major role to play in all this confusion. In the preview, she hits Suire without a second thought, meaning she’s not only cunning but is too comfortable with abusing the girl, even if it’s in front of everyone.