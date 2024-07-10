The Apothecary Diaries Releases Special Mini-Drama: Watch

The Apothecary Diaries have become a major play in the anime game, which is a fact that might leave those unfamiliar with the franchise scratching their heads. Produced by Toho and OLM, the anime adaptation’s first season arrived in October of last year and has garnered some serious attention from anime fans. At this year’s Anime Expo, the series confirmed that a second season was on the way for 2025, while also sharing a new trailer to get fans hyped. Now, The Apothecary Diaries has a new short to tide fans over until season two arrives.

To prove how popular The Apothecary Diaries has become, it sits as one of the highest-selling manga series in the world in 2024. Defeated only by Jujutsu Kaisen and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End so far, Maomao’s story far surpasses the sales of One Piece, which is made all the more surprising considering how popular the Straw Hat Pirates remain. While we still have several months until the end of this year, it’s a safe bet that The Apothecary Diaries will still be a top-selling manga before year’s end.

The Apothecary Diaries’ Special: Watch

The new short might be only one minute long but it does bring back the series’ stars. Nekoneko and Jinshi once again return in the video that you can watch below as anime fans wait for the second season of the anime franchise that is tearing things up in the manga world.

If you haven’t seen the first season of The Apothecary Diaries, the series is streaming on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the popular anime series, “Maomao, a young woman trained in the art of herbal medicine, is forced to work as a lowly servant in the inner palace. Though she yearns for life outside its perfumed halls, she isn’t long for a life of drudgery! Using her wits to break a “curse” afflicting the imperial heirs, Maomao attracts the attention of the handsome eunuch Jinshi and is promoted to attendant food taster. But Jinshi has other plans for the erstwhile apothecary, and soon Maomao is back to brewing potions and…solving mysteries?!”

Want to see what the future holds in store for Maomao in her popular anime universe?