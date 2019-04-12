‘The Art of Steven Universe The Movie’ Art Book Announced

The lovable crew of Steven Universe is getting their own movie soon, and Cartoon Network is joining forces once more with Dark Horse to bring fans an inside look at all the gorgeous visuals from the anticipated flick in a brand new art book. Dark Horse and Cartoon Network have announced The Art of Steven Universe The Movie, which is set to launch alongside the long-awaited movie later this fall, and you can get an exclusive look at the book’s official cover below.

The film, which was announced last year, will bring Steven, Garnet, Amethyst, and Pearl together once more to take on a mysterious villain, one who was teased in the original trailer. Fans can get even more insight into the creation of the movie and the characters they love in the art book, which will feature character designs, storyboards, and more. You can check out the official description below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Go behind the scenes of Cartoon Network’s highly anticipated movie with this unique art book! This magical deep-dive into the Steven Universe movie is designed by Ryan Sands (Frontier) in conjunction with Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar. See preliminary character designs, witness the formation of settings and storyboards, and discover the art that shaped the full-length movie! It’s a new kind of artistic adventure with Garnet, Amethyst, Pearl, and—of course—Steven. In the meantime, eager fans can purchase the Steven Universe Coloring Book to occupy their time and prepare for the upcoming movie release.”

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, it revolves around a team called The Crystal Gems, a team of magical beings who defend the universe. Steven is actually half-human and half-Gem and is treated as the little brother of the team, as he’s still learning how to use the magical powers that come from his bellybutton. While he might not be as skilled or powerful as teammates Pearl, Amethyst, or Garnet, he often finds a uniquely Steven way to save the day.

You can pre-order a copy of The Art of Steven Universe The Movie through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, DarkHorse.com, and at your local comic shop. This unique, 96-page zine-like softcover retails for $19.99.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!