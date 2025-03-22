Tokyo Revengers Hypes Sequel With Three Deities Arc Promo

To help celebrate the fifth anniversary of Tokyo Revengers’ anime, the time-traveling epic has confirmed that its gangs will be making a comeback. A new season from Liden Films, titled Tokyo Revengers: War of The Three Deities, was confirmed, once again bringing us back into the world of Hanagaki Takemichi as he attempts to fix a dark present by jumping to the past. While a release date has yet to be revealed for this next chapter of the beloved anime adaptation, the anime studio responsible for the series had plenty to share when it comes to the future of the Tokyo Revengers.

For this next season, one of the biggest changes that is set to be made for the anime adaptation is who will be sitting in the director’s chair. Previous seasons were helmed by director Koichi Hatsumi, who has worked on beloved franchises including Berserk, Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Paranoia Agent, and Hunter x Hunter to name a few. Taking the role of director for the Three Deities Arc is Maki Kodaira. The new director has experience working on anime franchises such as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Pokemon, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of The Apocalypse, and Shenmue The Animation.

What Is The War of The Three Deities Arc?

If you want an official description for the upcoming season of Tokyo Revengers, here’s how the website describes the anime’s big comeback, “The conflict between Tokyo Manji Gang and Tenjiku ended with a brutal outcome. As each of them move on to the next path with their grief, Hanagaki Takemichi (Takemichi) is filled with awe at the death of Kisaki Tetta.

And Sano Manjiro (Mikey), who heard the whole story of the time leap, makes a certain decision. After the battle, Takemichi leaves the past behind and finally arrives at the best possible future where his lover, Hinata Tachibana, is alive. However, he is nowhere to be found there. In a world that has entered the “Three Heavens Era” where three teams are vying for supremacy, the final revenge begins!”

Tokyo Revengers’ original manga series from creator Ken Wakui ended in 2022 after releasing thirty-one volumes. In the printed story, the Three Deities Arc was the penultimate storyline that took place before the grand finale in the Kanto Manji Arc. While Liden Films has yet to confirm if the anime adaptation has one more season in the tank to wrap up its storyline, it seems like a safe bet that the television show will cross the finish line to complete Hanagaki’s Takemichi bizarre adventure.

