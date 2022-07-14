The Devil Is a Part-Timer Shares Season 2 Premiere Promo

At last, the time has come! The Devil Is a Part-Timer announced plans to return with a second season some time ago, and the premiere is upon us. It won't be much longer until Crunchyroll brings the anime's season two premiere to fans, and to celebrate, the first promo for episode one has been released.

As you can see below, the clip highlights a slew of familiar faces from The Devil is a Part-Timer season one. Everyone from Sadao Maou to Emilia shows up as well as the anime's iconic MgRonald's uniforms. So if you have missed the supernatural comedy, The Devil is a Part-Timer will not keep you waiting for much longer!

"The Devil is a Part-Timer!" Season 2 – Episode 1 Preview!pic.twitter.com/QrCi6PY1MM — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) July 13, 2022

If you are not familiar with the series, it did launch in February 2011 as a light novel before Satoshi Wagahara and Aki Hiiragi turned the story into a manga under ASCII Media Works. In April 2013, the first season of The Devil is a Part-Timer went live, and the 13-episode run was met with glowing reviews. But for whatever reason, a second season was never ordered.

Or at least, it wasn't ordered until nearly a decade after season one launched. Fans were told last year The Devil is a Part-Timer was getting a new season, and now the promise is being made good. July 14th marks the premiere of season two, and this promo has fans feeling hyped for the comeback.

Want to know more about The Devil is a Part-Timer? You can read up on its official details here: "Being soundly thrashed by the hero Emilia, the Devil King and his general beat a hasty retreat to a parallel universe...only to land smack in the middle of bustling, modern-day Tokyo! Lacking the magic necessary to return home, the two are forced to assume human identities and live average human lives until they can find a better solution. And to make ends meet, Satan finds gainful employment at a nearby fast food joint! With his devilish mind set on working his way up the management food chain, what will become of his thirst for conquest?!"

What do you think of this first promo from season two? Are you ready to reunite with The Devil is a Part-Timer?