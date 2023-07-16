The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Debuts Opening: Watch

The Devil is a Part-Timer is finally back for new episodes of the second season for its second season, and The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 has debuted its opening theme sequence with the premiere of its first episode! After a decade from the anime adaptation for Satoshi Wagahara and 029’s original light novel series, The Devil is a Part-Timer officially returned for a second season. Season 2 of The Devil is a Part-Timer turned out to be such a success that a third season of the anime was announced, but it’s being classified as a Season 2 to The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 has officially kicked off its run as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and with the first episode has debuted its official opening theme sequence. Titled “Hikari no Nai Machi” as performed by nanon.RIPE, the new opening theme for The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 hypes up all of the new faces we’ll see over the course of the next wave of episodes this Summer. You can check out a creditless version of the opening below:

How to Watch The Devil is a Part Timer Season 3

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 is now airing its new episodes as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and fans will be able to jump back in with the anime by looking into Season 2 of the series (as it’s technically serving as a Part 2, despite being a third season). New additions to the cast for Season 3 include the likes of Madoka Asahina as Acieth Alla, Tomokazu Sugita as Farfarello, Megumi Han as Erone, and Chikahiro Kobayashi as Camael. If you wanted to catch up with The Devil is a Part Timer! anime, you can now find the first two seasons streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease The Devil is a Part-Timer! anime as such, “Foiled by a hero when he’s inches away from conquering the world, the devil finds himself in modern-day Tokyo. With no real-world skills to speak of, the devil is forced to make ends meet flipping burgers at a fast food joint! To stall any further plans of world domination, the hero tracks the devil’s trail and takes on the lowly tasks of a telemarketer.”

