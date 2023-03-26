The Devil is a Part Timer Season 3 Sets Release Window With First Trailer

The Devil is a Part Timer! anime announced following the end of Season 2 that it was returning for a new project, but now it's been confirmed that The Devil is a Part Timer! Season 3 is now in the works for a release later this Summer with its first trailer! The Devil is a Part Timer surprised fans when the anime returned after over a decade with a Season 2! There were some major changes behind the scenes with a new studio and some new staff members in tow, and now The Devil is a Part Timer Season 2 is getting a "Season 2" of its own.

The Devil is a Part Timer Season 2 is officially known as The Devil is a Part Timer!!, with a second exclamation point noting that it's the second anime production overall. The hilarious thing about Season 3, however, is that The Devil is a Part Timer Season 3 is known as "The Devil is a Part Timer!! Season 2." So while it's a third season of the anime series, it's considered a sequel to the The Devil is a Part Timer Season 2 production. Check out the first trailer for The Devil is a Part Timer!! Season 2 below:

The Devil is a Part Timer Season 3: What to Know

The Devil is a Part Timer Season 3 is currently scheduled for a release in Japan this July as part of the jam packed Summer 2023 anime schedule. The staff and cast from The Devil is a Part Timer Season 2 will be returning for the new wave of episodes, and the first trailer for The Devil is a Part Timer Season 3 introduces the next new member of the cast, Acieth Alla (voiced by Madoka Asahina in the anime), who looks a lot like Alas Ramus, the new introduction seen in The Devil is a Part Timer Season 2.

If you wanted to catch up with The Devil is a Part Timer! anime, you can now find the first two seasons streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "Foiled by a hero when he's inches away from conquering the world, the devil finds himself in modern-day Tokyo. With no real-world skills to speak of, the devil is forced to make ends meet flipping burgers at a fast food joint! To stall any further plans of world domination, the hero tracks the devil's trail and takes on the lowly tasks of a telemarketer."

