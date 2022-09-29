The Devil Is a Part-Timer Announces New Anime

It's official! After making a long-awaited return to TV this year, The Devil is a Part-Timer has more to offer fans. Not long ago, the team behind the show updated fans on its future, and it turns out season two is getting its own sequel!

The update went live earlier today as The Devil is a Part-Timer confirmed it will be returning with another anime project. Right now, the sequel is expected to launch in 2023. Studio 3Hz will oversee the project, and of course, it will bring back all of the anime's top characters.

If you are not familiar with The Devil is a Part-Timer, the series got started in February 2011 and wrapped its light novels in late 2020. Back in 2013, White Fox brought the series to life on screen with an anime, and 3Hz revived The Devil is a Part-Timer for season two in 2022. Now, it seems another anime project is in the works, and it will go live next year barring no delays.

For those needing to catch up on the series, you can watch The Devil is a Part-Timer on Crunchyroll right now. You can read up on the story's full synopsis below for all the details:

"Being soundly thrashed by the hero Emilia, the Devil King and his general beat a hasty retreat to a parallel universe...only to land smack in the middle of bustling, modern-day Tokyo! Lacking the magic necessary to return home, the two are forced to assume human identities and live average human lives until they can find a better solution. And to make ends meet, Satan finds gainful employment at a nearby fast food joint! With his devilish mind set on working his way up the management food chain, what will become of his thirst for conquest?!"

What do you think of this latest anime announcement? Are you keeping up with The Devil is a Part-Timer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.