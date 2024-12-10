The Dinner Table Detective Drops Hot Teaser and 2025 Release Window

With the end of 2024 rapidly approaching, production companies aren’t wasting any time hyping up anime fans with announcements and trailers. While there’s plenty of exciting sequels set to drop in 2025, there are also tons of new series hitting screens that should be added to everyone’s watchlists. Among them is a brand-new shojo series based on a series of novels called The Dinner Table Detective that’s set to begin airing in April 2025. While there hasn’t been official confirmation as to where the series will be streaming in the west, we do know that it will air in Japan on the Noitamina network.

The Dinner Table Detective is set to star the iconic Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji in Demon Slayer, Rika Orimoto in Jujutsu Kaisen 0) as the lead protagonist Reiko Hosho, Yuki Kaji (Shoto Todoroki in My Hero Academia, Meliodas in The Seven Deadly Sins) as Kageyama and Mamoru Miyano (Chrollo Lucilfer in Hunter x Hunter, Doma in Demon Slayer) as Kazamatsuri. The series will be produced by Madhouse with Mitsuyuki Masuhara (Ace of Diamond, Polar Bear Cafe) directing.

Based on an original series of novels by Tokuya Higashigawa with illustrations by Yusuke Nakamura, The Dinner Table Detective follows Reiko Hosho, the daughter and heir to the famous Hosho group, who has decided to take on the role of a rookie detective. Her boss, Kazamatsuri, works side-by-side to tackle any case that comes their way. Completing the trio, Reiko consults with her butler and driver, Kageyama, about each case she takes. While he’s crude and insults her, he is rather brilliant and manages to always solve the mystery. The series is extremely charming and has a vibe similar to Great Pretender, released in 2020. This means that it’s a series to keep an eye on going into the new year.

