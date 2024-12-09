Takopi’s Original Sin Anime Confirmed With Promo and Teaser: Watch

2025 is set to be an exciting year for new anime releases, especially for adaptations of popular manga. Among these exciting announcements are a number of exciting niche shonen series finally making their way to the screen. Announced on December 9, ahead of Jump Festa 2025, was the animated adaptation of Taizan 5’s Takopi’s Original Sin, a science fiction series originally running in Shonen Jump+ from December 2021 to March 2022.

The story follows a young girl named Shizuka, a depressed bullying victim from the perspective of Takopi, a creature referred to as a “Happy Alien” that appeared out of nowhere one day. Takopi arrived on Earth with a mission to spread happiness among humanity. Using special tools that are simply dubbed “Happy Tools”, Takopi aims to try and help Shizuka learn to smile. Shizuka ends up taking one of these tools into her posession, which truly sets the main plot of the series into motion. Beware, though, as this series is not for the faint of heart, with 1.4 million copies sold between the combined first two volumes before its 2023 North American release.

Takopi’s Original Sin Is an Original, Poignant Masterpiece

Takopi’s Original Sin is heavy, even for Shonen Jump+ standards, and dives into complicated and heavy subject matter related to the psychological effects of bullying, domestic abuse, and poor parenting. Despite the series being on the shorter side, its deeply impactful writing and message have managed to resonate with readers from around the globe.

The upcoming anime adaptation from TBS (After-school Hanako-kun, The Quintessential Quintuplets) will allow for an even larger number of audiences to experience Shizuka and Takopi’s story. The manga has previously won the Excellence Prize at the 51st Japan Cartoonists Association Awards in 2022. By the time the series finished serializing in 2022, Takopi’s Original Sin had over 2 million views per day on the Shonen Jump+ platform.

