My Hero Academia Is Bringing Another Movie to Netflix Soon

My Hero Academia fans might be waiting to check out the next movie, My Hero Academia: You're Next in theaters, but soon fans will be able to check out a new movie as it hits Netflix later this month. My Hero Academia is currently in the midst of Season 7 of the TV anime as the fourth movie in the franchise comes to the United States and Canada later this Fall. But while there are lots of big things happening for the anime right now, it's also the best time to look back on how far the franchise has come in the last few years.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was the second feature film ever released by the franchise, and it pushed Deku and Bakugo to a whole new level of use with One For All's power. Now even more fans will be able to get their chance to watch it as it will be releasing with Netflix beginning on September 26th. The film will join the My Hero Academia TV anime and My Hero Academia: Two Heroes in the Netflix streaming library when it premieres later this month, and it makes it for the perfect opportunity to look back and check out one of the best releases in My Hero Academia's history.

(Photo: Poster for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising - TOHO Animation)

What Is My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising?

My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi served as supervisor for the film's original story along with providing the designs for the original characters. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising first premiered in Japan back in 2019 before hitting international territories. Serving as the second film in the long running anime franchise, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is directed by Kenji Nagasaki, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, music composed by Yuki Hayashi and Yosuke Kuroda provided the script.

As for what to expect from the film itself, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is teased as such, "A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class 1-A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far."