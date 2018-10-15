‘The Disastrous Life of Saiki K’ Final Anime Reveals New Poster

Shuichi Aso’s The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. officially came to an end earlier this year, but there’s still more great new material coming from the series before it’s gone for good.

Saiki K. will be coming back for a “conclusion” anime special, and has just released a new poster for the project teasing its final adventure.

“Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan” new anime teaser visual. It will adapt the remaining chapters of the original manga series. Further details will be revealed in November in Weekly Shounen Jump //t.co/YX9ixbr12U pic.twitter.com/M0SXVYHW27 — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) October 15, 2018

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.‘s anime ran for two seasons of short episodes, and when the second season came to an end earlier this June, there was a brief teaser for a mysterious sequel for the anime. This comes in the form of the new Saiki K anime project, which will conclude the series by adapting the final chapters of the original manga.

There are currently no other details beyond the new poster for the anime at the moment, but Moetron News reports that Shueisha will reveal more about the finale project in Weekly Shonen Jump this November. The voice cast of the series will also appear during a special event at Tokyo’s Belle Salle Takadanobaba in December, so perhaps more will be revealed then as well.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. was one of the most popular gag manga series to come out of the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, so each new season of the anime has been received well critically and commercially. The finale anime will certainly be bittersweet as the series comes to its end, but it will no doubt draw lots of attention.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K was first created by Shuichi Aso for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who was born with psychic abilities. Having to wear antenna on his head to subdue his power, Saiki struggles to live a normal life and chooses to hide his abilities around his classmates in order to do so. The series was adapted into an anime series by J.C. Staff, and has been licensed for an English broadcast release by Funimation. A live-action film version of the series released in October 2017 as well.