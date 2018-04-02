Netflix Adds ‘The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K.’

Netflix began 2018 with the intention of of making a big splash in the anime distribution scene as they have increased their efforts to not only premiere a bunch of original anime series not found anywhere else, but also get their hands on the hottest licenses.

With the second season making waves a few months back in Japan, it only makes sense to see that The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is now available to stream on Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix US has added the first season of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., a popular comedy and action series currently running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. The first season of the series lasts for 24 episodes at thirty minutes each, and is available in both its native Japanese with English subtitles and the English language dub of the series.

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump has also announced it will released a short one-shot manga for The Disastrous Life of Saiki K as part of its celebration for its 50th Anniversary. It’s one of many series getting one-shots like Haikyuu!!, Black Clover, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Shueisha also opened an exhibit celebrating its 50th Anniversary by highlighting many of its famous stories over the years.

For those unfamiliar with The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, the series was first created by Shuichi Aso. The story follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who was born with psychic abilities. Having to wear antenna on his head to subdue his power, Saiki struggles to live a normal life and chooses to hide his abilities around his classmates in order to do so. The series first began in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in June 2012, and has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017.

The series was adapted into an anime series by J.C. Staff, and has been licensed for an English broadcast release by Funimation. A live-action film version of the series released in October 2017 as well. The second season of the series began airing in Japan last January, and ran for 24 episodes.

Returning characters for the season include Kusuo (voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya), Shun (voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki), and Riki (Daisuke Ono), while the second season will see the debut of new characters such as Hiroshi Sato, Imu Rifuta (voiced by M.A.O.), Mikoto Aiura (voiced by Eri Kitamura), and Toma Akechi (voiced by Yuuki Kaji).